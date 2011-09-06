* KPN says unit wins hundreds of new certificate orders
* KPN says new orders follow DigiNotar hacking
* Public prosecutor investigating DigiNotar -govt spokesman
* Hacker claims responsibility - Dutch media
AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
(KPN.AS) said on Tuesday its IT unit, Getronics, has won new
business from customers after hackers stole security
certificates from Dutch IT firm DigiNotar, a business rival.
DigiNotar, which is part of U.S.-listed VASCO Data Security
International (VDSI.O), and Getronics sell security certificates
which guarantee the authenticity of a website.
KPN is one of a few firms in the Netherlands which can issue
the certificates, KPN spokeswoman Renee Schnitzler said, adding
that Getronics has sold "hundreds" of certificates to government
and industry clients in the past few days.
KPN declined to give financial details of the new business.
The Dutch government said late on Monday that about 300,000
Internet users in Iran have been spied on last month by one or
several hackers who stole security certificates from DigiNotar.
Using a stolen certificate the hacker, or hackers, monitored
people who visited Google.com, could steal their passwords and
could obtain access to other services such as Facebook and
Twitter, Dutch IT firm Fox-IT said in a report commissioned by
DigiNotar and cited by the Dutch government.
A certificate guarantees that a web surfer is securely
connected but a stolen certificate enables a hacker to pretend a
web surfer is securely connected to a website without the surfer
knowing he is being monitored.
Google (GOOG.O) said in its security blog on Aug. 29 that it
had received reports of attacks on Google users, that "the
people affected were primarily located in Iran", and that the
attacker used a fraudulent certificate issued by DigiNotar.
DigiNotar's systems were hacked and security certificates
were stolen for several domains.
The Dutch government is still investigating the hacking, and
the public prosecutor has also just launched a separate
investigation, government spokesman Vincent van Steen said on
Tuesday.
Van Steen added that the investigation would follow up Dutch
media reports that a hacker had claimed responsibility on a
website.
The report by Dutch IT firm Fox-IT listed several Dutch
government ministries and companies whose DigiNotar digital
certificates were compromised, including Dutch state-owned grid
operator TenneT and the Ministry of Justice.
The report also includes a list of recipients of fraudulent
DigiNotar certificates including Google, Skype, Microsoft,
Facebook, as well as intelligence services in the United
Kingdom, United States and Israel.
