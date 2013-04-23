(Clarifies that cutting dividend is not a condition for the coupon to be optionally deferrable)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Dutch telecoms group KPN's outstanding hybrid bonds widened sharply on Tuesday after a decision by the company to scrap dividend payments in 2013 and 2014 raised question marks about whether the issuer would pay coupons on the bond.

The company, rated Baa2/BBB- on a senior basis, has always had the right to defer coupons on the hybrids but the dividend cut sent a negative signal to the market and prompted some analysts to warn about the risks associated with hybrid bonds following record issuance this year.

"Management is saying that it still intends to pay the hybrid coupons, but it makes sense for investors to reappraise these securities," Mizuho strategists wrote in a note.

"The rights issue is still on track which should support senior credit, but the hybrid market is likely to be dented on this news," the strategists said.

By 0720GMT the company's 6.125% EUR1.1bn perpetual non-call 5.5-year hybrid bond, its 7% GBP400m March 2073 non-call 7-year bond, and its 7% USD600m March 2073 non-call 10-year bond were trading between 5.5 and 12.5bp wider on a swap basis, according to Tradeweb. Those hybrids are rated Ba1/BB/BB.

On Tuesday, KPN reported a 12% fall in core profit in the first quarter of 2013, leading it to cancel dividend payment plans for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital.

The company, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil holds a near 30% stake, had previously said it would pay a dividend of EUR0.03 for both years.

As well as issuing those three hybrid bonds earlier this year, KPN, which is about to launch a EUR3bn rights issue, has already disposed of a string of assets to keep its debt under control.

KPN's senior curve also widened marginally on the news of the dividend slash, but its CDS remained largely unaffected. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)