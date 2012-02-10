AMSTERDAM Feb 10 Dutch telecoms group KPN
disabled all 2 million email addresses of its clients
after more than 500 account details were put online after a
computer hack last month, the company said on Friday.
"KPN email has been disabled as a precaution due to a
digital break-in," KPN said on its website.
It is the fourth set back in five weeks for the Netherlands'
biggest telecommunications provider, following a profit warning,
a negative ruling on a contract, and the sudden departure of its
chief financial officer last month.
As of 2130 GMT, KPN clients were able to send emails again
but receiving email was not possible, KPN said. Earlier in the
evening, KPN had completely blocked access to email accounts.
KPN discovered the break-in last month, and has since been
taking actions to secure its servers, protect data, and notify
authorities, such as the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre
and Dutch prosecutors, KPN said on its website.
