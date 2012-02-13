(Fixes typo in headline)
AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
apologised on Monday for disabling 2 million email
accounts after a cyber attack and acknowledged its technology
was not up to scratch.
The move was KPN's latest setback this year following a
profit warning, a negative ruling on a contract and the sudden
departure of its chief financial officer on Jan. 3 over a
dispute about internal governance.
The largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands
was already struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit
and market share in its fixed-line and mobile operations.
"For you and two million other KPN clients it was very
difficult and unwelcome. For this we would like to apologise,"
KPN said in a series of advertisements in Dutch newspapers.
"We would like to apologise two million times."
KPN's Dutch head Joost Farwerck, who was appointed to the
job only last week, said in a separate statement the performance
of KPN's technology was unacceptable.
"We will shortly implement a number changes in the
management of our IT organisation to increase quality and
effectiveness," he said. "The last few weeks have unmistakably
shown the necessity for this."
KPN discovered a security breach in January and said it had
taken measures to secure its servers, protect data and notify
authorities.
On Friday it said it disabled 2 million client email
accounts as a precaution after discovering personal data of more
than 500 of its customers posted online.
Three weeks ago, it cut its core profit expectations for
2012 and scrapped a 2012 share buyback programme to pour money
into its struggling domestic business.
Chief Executive Eelco Blok, who took the helm in April 2011
and has faced criticism from analysts, regulators, politicians
and the public, said the performance of the company had been
mixed.
"After a turbulent weekend we can say that we have done
things good and bad. In the area of our systems, security, as
well the areas of informing and communicating with our clients."
he said in a statement.
Some of KPN's email customers took their anger to local
media, websites and social media networks over the weekend.
Some Dutch media reported on Saturday that the personal data
found online was not from KPN but an online retailer.
KPN was not available to confirm on Monday where the data
originated.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Roberta Cowan; Editing by
David Cowell)