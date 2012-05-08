(Amending headline to make clear offer is for a stake in KPN)
* KPN says offer "moderately positive"
* KPN, America Movil have talked about cooperation
* America Movil eyes stake of up 28 pct in KPN
* America Movil offers 8 euros/shr or 3.2 bln euros for
stake
* America Movil already has 4.8 pct stake in KPN
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, May 8 Troubled Dutch telecoms group
KPN welcomed a 3.2 billion euro ($4.2 billion) offer by
America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, to buy a stake of up to 28 percent,
and said the move showed KPN's shares were undervalued.
Mexico-listed America Movil said on Monday it planned to
acquire up to 28 percent of KPN in its first big push into
Europe.
"It is moderately positive. We think this is a recognition
of the company's undervaluation," KPN spokeswoman Maryse
Ducheine said.
"There has been one conversation about cooperation,"
Ducheine said, adding that the discussion with the Mexican group
was about issues such as shared purchasing and roaming.
KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the
Netherlands, has been hit by a string of problems in recent
months under its new chief executive, Eelco Blok, who took the
helm in April 2011, and has faced criticism from analysts,
regulators, politicians and the public.
KPN's chief financial officer unexpectedly quit in January,
citing disagreements over internal governance.
The Dutch telecoms regulator in December put KPN under close
supervision, saying it may have broken the law to the detriment
of consumers and competitors.
KPN and other mobile phone operators in the Netherlands are
also under investigation by the country's competition authority,
known as NMA, for possible price-fixing.
The company has been struggling to reverse a decline in
revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile
operations as it faces intense competition on its home turf.
America Movil, the biggest mobile operator in Latin America,
is a major cash cow for Slim, the world's richest man who built
his empire by purchasing troubled companies and turning them
around.
America Movil, which said it already owns 4.8 percent of
KPN's stock, announced on Monday it would make a cash offer of 8
euros per share for the stake, a premium of roughly 23 percent
to Monday's closing share price for KPN of some 6.48 euros.
The 28 percent stake is worth 3.21 billion euros, based on
1.43 billion KPN shares outstanding on March 31 according to
KPN's first-quarter report.
