* Stake was 10.01 pct previously
* Lower position reduces chance rival bidder building stake
* Morgan Stanley more than halved shares, futures positions
(Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM, May 16 U.S. investment bank Morgan
Stanley has cut its stake in KPN, the Dutch
telecoms group that Mexican Carlos Slim, the world's richest
person, has targeted as a long-term investment and a stepping
stone into Europe.
Morgan Stanley emerged as a major KPN shareholder last week,
holding 10.01 percent and raising speculation another bidder
might be building a stake in KPN, of which Slim's America Movil
holds 4.8 percent.
Dutch market regulator AFM said on Wednesday the stake was
now 4.93 percent, reducing the chance a rival bidder is building
a stake - analysts said Morgan Stanley could have been holding
the shares on behalf of clients and for trading purposes.
America Movil wants to raise its stake in KPN, which has
been struggling to raise sales and profit, to around 28 percent
and plans a tender offer worth around 2.6 billion euros ($3.3
billion) later this month or in June.
Investors need to report stakes to the regulator when they
rise above or fall below 5 percent or multiples of 5 percent,
barring exceptions for clearing houses and market makers.
Morgan Stanley's latest 4.93 percent filing requirement
arose on May 11, the regulator's document showed. Compared with
the filing that arose on May 4, four days before Slim announced
his offer, Morgan Stanley more than halved the number of KPN
shares and futures it owns and no longer holds cash settled
options, call options nor equity swaps.
($1 = 0.7828 euro)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)