(Refiles to fix dateline, company code)
AMSTERDAM Dec 22 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
said on Thursday it will sell its French mobile unit
KPN France to Bouygues Telecom, but gave no financial
details.
KPN's chief executive, Eelco Blok, said in May he would
refocus KPN's international mobile division, including expanding
Ortel, its mobile phone business which targets immigrants, and
would cut inefficient operations outside the Netherlands,
Germany and Belgium.
At the time, Blok declined to say whether KPN's Spanish and
French units would be divested, but he did say they were being
reassessed.
The Dutch telecoms group said KPN France provides mobile
services to about 180,000 French customers under the Simyo
brand. However, it said it will remain active in the French
mobile market through Ortel.
"The sale of KPN France fits KPN's previously stated
strategy outside its domestic markets of focusing on
accelerating Ortel Mobile s growth," KPN said in a statement.
Bouygues Telecom had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Sara Webb and Elena Berton)