AMSTERDAM, Jan 4 Dutch telecoms regulator OPTA ordered KPN, the biggest telecoms operator in the country, to cancel a telecoms services offer worth as much as 140 million euros ($183 million) that it tendered to the government in 2010, citing unfair competition.

KPN, the former Dutch monopoly, has come under increasing pressure recently, not only from the regulator, but also from the competition authority NMa, which launched an investigation into price-fixing among Dutch mobile operators last month.

At 1033 GMT, KPN shares were down 1.5 percent.

In 2010, KPN won the order from the Dutch government for fixed-line telecoms services after a public tender but the deal was frozen by a Dutch court in September after objections from Swedish-listed rival Tele2.

KPN, whose chief financial officer unexpectedly quit on Tuesday citing objections to the group's new executive structure, is struggling to reverse falling revenues, profits and market share in its domestic mobile and fixed line market.

OPTA said in a ruling on Wednesday that KPN has prevented fair competition by not sharing information about lower tariffs, and that it must withdraw its original offer or risk a fine of up to 1 million euros.

A KPN spokesman said the company had taken notice of the OPTA ruling and declined further comment. Both KPN or Tele2 can appeal OPTA's decision.

The Dutch government order represents revenue of 15 to 20 million euros annually for up to seven years and cannot be awarded to KPN as long as OPTA procedures continue, the Dutch court said in September. ($1=0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Eva Hagendoorn; Editing by Mike Nesbit)