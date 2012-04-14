AMSTERDAM, April 14 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
is considering a sale of its Belgian mobile-phone unit
in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), news
agency Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing unnamed people
familiar with the situation.
A KPN spokesman declined to comment.
KPN's unit BASE, Belgium's third-largest mobile operator,
will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as
Apax Partners LLP, Bloomberg said on its website,
citing sources.
Deliberations were at an early stage, and no formal auction
process had been established, Bloomberg said, adding that
initial information may be sent to potential buyers in May.
KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the
Netherlands, has been struggling to reverse a decline in
revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile
operations and issued a profit warning in January.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)