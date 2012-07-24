(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
* Cuts planned 2012 dividend to 0.35 euros from 0.90 earlier
* Says started sales process of Belgian unit in July
* Q2 adjusted core profit 1.19 bln euros vs 1.18 bln
expected
BRUSSELS, July 24 Dutch telecoms group KPN
slashed its 2012 dividend by more than half, citing a
challenging economy and the need to bring down debt, and said it
had started the process to sell its Belgian mobile unit.
The group, which has been steadily increasing its dividend
since 2003, said on Tuesday it expected to pay out 0.35 euros
per share for this year, against a previous expectation of 0.90
euros.
In its first results announcement since Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil took a near 28 percent
stake, KPN said it planned to pay a dividend of "at least" 0.35
euros for 2013.
"KPN have bowed to the inevitable. It appears that their new
largest stakeholder is going to set the course for a longer term
approach to managing the company," said Bernstein telecom
analyst Robin Bienenstock.
KPN said it had completed the review of its Belgian and
German mobile businesses and had this month started the process
to sell Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main
operators, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.
In June, it said market conditions did not allow for a fast
sale of German unit E-Plus.
For the second quarter, KPN said it saw an increase in the
number of mobile customers in the Netherlands, but revenues
continued to decrease as a result of a continuing change in
consumer behaviour.
KPN's domestic mobile business is under threat from
consumers increasingly installing messaging applications such as
"WhatsApp" which work via the Internet and which take profits
from traditional higher-margin text messaging.
To help stem falling mobile revenue, KPN has launched offers
including unlimited calls to other KPN mobile lines and special
data rates for online messaging. It said initial customer
feedback was positive.
Excluding restructuring costs, core profit fell 10 percent
to 1.19 billion euros ($1.44 billion), slightly ahead of the
1.18 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The group said it confirmed its 2012 outlook, expecting core
profit excluding restructuring costs to fall by between 7 and 11
percent from 2011.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)