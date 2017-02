AMSTERDAM May 16 Morgan Stanley has cut its stake in KPN, the Dutch telecoms group that Mexican Carlos Slim, the world's richest person, has targeted as a long-term investment and a stepping stone into Europe.

Morgan Stanley held a stake of 4.93 percent, a filing at Dutch market regulator AFM showed on Wednesday, down from 10.01 percent previously. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)