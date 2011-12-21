AMSTERDAM Dec 21 Dutch Post and Telecommunications Authority OPTA said on Wednesday it has decided to put Dutch telecoms company KPN under close supervision with immediate effect.

"This means that the risk that KPN is violating OPTA legislation is estimated to be high, with harmful effects on consumers and or on the competition," OPTA said in a short statement, citing "behaviours and violations" by the telecommunications company.

OPTA said it could not comment on the nature and scope of the infringements.

However, earlier this month, the Dutch competition authority known as NMA raided the offices of mobile operators KPN, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom's T-mobile as part of a price-fixing investigation.

NMA said at the time that it was investigating whether mobile telecoms operators in the Netherlands engaged in cartel practices including price fixing and the sharing of market information.

KPN could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)