AMSTERDAM, April 16 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
said on Monday it is reviewing the strategic options
for its Belgian mobile phone operations, but has not yet decided
whether to sell the business.
KPN's statement follows a media report at the weekend that
it was considering selling BASE in a deal possibly worth 1.8
billion euros ($2.4 billion).
"KPN is conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic
options in respect of its mobile operations in Belgium. At this
stage however the outcome of this strategic review is not yet
clear, and further announcements will be made, if and when
appropriate," it said in a statement.
KPN's unit BASE, Belgium's third-largest mobile operator,
will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as
Apax Partners LLP, Bloomberg said on its website,
citing sources.
