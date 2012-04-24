AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch telecom group KPN
on Tuesday posted a 13 percent decline in first-quarter
core profit as growth in its international business was not
enough to offset its sharply declining Dutch operations.
The results were mainly impacted by a change in consumer
behaviour leading to increased use of online messaging over
traditional, higher margin, text messages.
KPN said it expected its investment programme in the
Netherlands to show results from the second half of 2012
onwards, confirming the outlook for the whole year.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 13 percent in the first quarter
to 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) broadly in line with the
1.111 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of eight
analysts.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sara Webb)