BRUSSELS, April 25 Dutch telecoms group KPN launched a 2 for 1 rights issue on Thursday to raise 3 billion euros to shore up its balance sheet.

It said it would offer shares at 1.06 euros each, a 35.1 percent discount to the ex-rights price.

It added that Carlos Slim's America Movil, which holds almost a third of the company, had committed to subscribe to the rights issue. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing by Ethan Bilby)