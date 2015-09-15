BRUSSELS, Sept 15 U.S. cable company Liberty
Global has offered concessions in a bid to secure
European Union antitrust approval for its 1.33 billion euro
($1.5 billion) offer for KPN's Belgian mobile operator, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
Liberty Global, Europe's top cable operator and backed by
U.S. tycoon John Malone, submitted its proposal on Monday,
according to a filing on the EU competition authority's website.
It did not provide details in line with its policy.
The Commission will now decide by Oct. 5, instead of Sept.
21, whether to clear the deal or open an extensive
investigation.
Last week, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager signaled a tougher approach towards telecoms mergers by
scuppering a plan by TeliaSonera and Telenor
to combine forces in Denmark after they failed to provide
sufficient concessions.
Analysts say the Liberty Global deal could reduce
competition in Belgium as it would create a player similar in
size to rival Mobistar, majority owned by Orange, and
behind market leader Proximus.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)