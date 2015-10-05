(Corrects first paragraph to read "service providers" instead of "network operators")

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS Oct 5 The EU antitrust authority has opened a full investigation into Liberty Global's plan to merge two of Belgium's four mobile service providers, the latest European telecoms deal to hit regulatory obstacles.

Cable company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet said in April it had agreed to buy local mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN for 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

However the European Commission said on Monday its preliminary review had found the deal could hurt competition in the country's retail mobile telecoms market and also reduce the incentives for Base to offer rivals access to its network.

The Commission will now decide by Feb. 18 whether to clear or block the deal, which would reduce the number of mobile players in Belgium from four to three.

"We want to make sure that consumers in Belgium do not suffer higher prices and less choice as a result of this proposed takeover," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Liberty Global, which offered concessions last month, may now have to offer more to head off regulatory worries. The merger of its Telenet unit with KPN's Base would create a player on a par with Orange-controlled Mobistar, behind market leader Proximus.

"We will continue to work with the European Commission and the Belgian Competition Authority and remain confident that the proposed transaction will be cleared," said a Liberty Global spokesman.

TeliaSonera and Telenor said last month that they had abandoned their planned merger in Denmark because of stiff opposition from European regulators, raising concerns about other pending mobile telecom deals.

It was the first time that regulators had scuppered such a deal since European mobile network operators embarked on an acquisition spree in early 2013. It caused investors to worry that Vestager was taking a harder line than predecessor Joaquin Almunia.

Sources also told Reuters last month that Hutchison Whampoa is set to face an extensive EU investigation over its bid for Telefonica's British unit.

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

