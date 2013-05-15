BRUSSELS May 15 KPN expects its Dutch home market to stabilise by 2014 and its businesses in Germany and Belgium to resume growth in that year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Eelco Blok made his comments after the group completed a 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion) rights issue, which was subscribed by 97.4 percent, and placed the remaining shares with institutional investors.

"The main message we brought to investors is that we are on track with our strategy," Blok told a conference call after the rights issue was completed. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)