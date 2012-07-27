BRUSSELS, July 27 Media group De Persgroep is
working on an offer for the Belgian unit of Dutch telecoms group
KPN, Belgian business daily De Tijd reports.
The Belgian group, which owns several newspapers in the
Netherlands and Belgium, including De Tijd, as well as
television and radio stations, already operates Jim Mobile, a
Belgian mobile phone service aimed at young consumers which
makes use of the BASE network, the newspaper wrote on Friday.
KPN said on Tuesday that it had started the sales process of
its Belgian unit, the third largest operator in the country
behind Belgacom's Proximus and Mobistar.
Belgian cable company Telenet is seen as a likely
suitor, although its CEO Duco Sickinghe on Thursday declined to
say whether the group would make a bid for KPN's unit and addded
that he was exploring various options to improve Telenet's
mobile offering.
Based on 280 million euros of estimated core earnings
(EBITDA) for 2012, and multiples of between 5.5 and 6.5 times,
KPN could raise between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion euros ($2.3
billion) from the disposal of BASE, Belgium's third-largest
mobile phone company.
A spokeswoman for De Persgroep declined to comment.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Roger Atwood)