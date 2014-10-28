BRUSSELS Oct 28 Dutch telecoms group KPN
on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for
the third quarter as the pace of decline at its consumer mobile
and business units slowed.
Core profit, adjusted for restructuring costs, fell 15
percent to 650 million euros ($825.37 million), just above the
635 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The group, in which Mexico's America Movil has a 21.4
percent stake, repeated its guidance for its financial
performance to stabilise towards the end of the year, with
investments remaining below 1.4 billion euros.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ryan Woo)