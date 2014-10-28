* Q3 core profit down 15 pct, rate of decline slows
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Dutch telecoms group KPN's
strategy of investing in faster networks is slowly
starting to bear fruit, it said on Tuesday after reporting
revenue and profit falling at a slower than expected pace in the
third quarter.
The group, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil has a 21.4 percent stake, said the
improvement was most noticeable in its consumer mobile and
business operation, though core profit still fell by 15 percent.
KPN cut its dividend to zero last year, opting to focus on
investment in its fixed and mobile networks, with capital
expenditure equivalent to about 17 percent of expected 2014
revenue. It also sold its German business E-Plus to Spain's
Telefonica in a deal valued at 8.6 billion euros ($11
billion).
Third-quarter mobile subscriber numbers rose at the fastest
rate for five years, KPN said, increasing by 84,000 thanks to
its fast mobile broadband 4G network and more users opting to
buy home broadband with a mobile subscription.
"KPN has put the right promotions on the market. There are
still price pressures, but they get the benefits of people
starting to use 4G," ABN Amro analyst Marc Hesselink said.
The company competes with Vodafone and Deutsche
Telekom for mobile customers in the Netherlands,
while its home broadband and digital TV business faces
competition from cable groups such as Ziggo and UPC
.
Ziggo, which is being bought by UPC's owner Liberty Global,
posted a 3.4 percent rise in third-quarter core profit this
month, citing sales of high-margin products such as internet
access.
SHARES BUOYED
Shares in KPN rose as much as 3.7 percent on Tuesday to 2.49
euros, still well below the average of about 3.24 euros paid by
America Movil, which reduced its stake after failing to take
complete control of the group in 2013. By 1053 GMT the shares
were up 2.7 percent
For KPN as a whole, core profit, adjusted for restructuring
costs, fell 15 percent to 650 million euros, slightly above the
635 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
KPN repeated reiterated that it expects financial
performance to stabilise towards the end of the year, with
capital expenditure at less than 1.4 billion euros, though Chief
Executive Eelco Blok would not elaborate further.
"I don't want to say whether, at the end of the year, there
will be a small plus or a small minus because I want to have the
leeway to take the commercial measures necessary to continue our
strong operational performance in the fourth quarter," he told
reporters.
Promotional measures in the third quarter included price
cuts on its home broadband and digital TV offerings, which
performed worse than in the second quarter as revenue dipped by
2.5 percent year on year.
KPN's net debt was 2.3 times core profit at the end of the
quarter and the company said it would buy back up to 2 billion
euros of bonds to reduce gross debt. It also announced a
dividend of 0.07 euros for the full year, with 0.02 euros paid
this month and the rest to be paid in April.
Rivals Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone are due to announce
quarterly results on Nov. 6 and 11 respectively.
(1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman)