FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Dutch KPN reports higher profit on lower costs
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 5:52 AM / in a day

Dutch KPN reports higher profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported a 1.5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings to 601 million euros, helped by cost-cutting measures and a growing customer base.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 584 million euros.

The company maintained guidance for full-year EBITDA at the 2016 figure of 2.4 billion euros. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.