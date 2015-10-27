Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM Oct 27 KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Tuesday reported an increase in core profits for the third quarter, as cost-cutting and growth in its consumer business offset falling revenue from business customers.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 640 million euros. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to 1.76 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast 622 million euros in EBITDA on sales of 1.76 billion.
The company maintained its 2015 guidance for EBITA at 2014 levels.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)