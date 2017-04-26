AMSTERDAM, April 26 KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings of 584 million euros, due to cost-cutting measures and lower capital spending.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 576 million euros, from 568 million in the year-ago period.

Sales fell to 1.65 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)