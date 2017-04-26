BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
AMSTERDAM, April 26 KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings of 584 million euros, due to cost-cutting measures and lower capital spending.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 576 million euros, from 568 million in the year-ago period.
Sales fell to 1.65 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".