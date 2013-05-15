Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS May 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Wednesday that 97.4 percent of its 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion) rights issue has been taken up by investors.
The group said it would sell the remaining shares in a rump offering to institutional and professional investors on Wednesday.
KPN conducted the 2 for 1 share issue at 1.06 euros per share to bring down its overall debt level.
($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)