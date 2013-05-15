BRUSSELS May 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Wednesday that 97.4 percent of its 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion) rights issue has been taken up by investors.

The group said it would sell the remaining shares in a rump offering to institutional and professional investors on Wednesday.

KPN conducted the 2 for 1 share issue at 1.06 euros per share to bring down its overall debt level.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)