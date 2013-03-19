AMSTERDAM, March 19 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Press release: kpn sells infrastructure services & projects business (IS&P> to SPIE Nederland * Kpn nv - deal for an undisclosed consideration * IS&P is reported under KPN's Bu siness segment and generated revenues in 2012 of more than EUR 100 million w ith over 600 FTEs * IS&P focusses on the installation, management and maintenance of cabling inf rastructures for data and voice connectivity and on-premise datacenters * The intended transaction is subject to approval by the Dutch competition aut hority (NMa) and KPN's Works Council consultation will take place as usual