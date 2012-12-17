AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Spanish operations to Orange Spain as part of its strategy to focus on its home markets.

KPN said in a statement it has about 380,000 clients in Spain, and offers its services as a so-called virtual supplier, meaning it uses the network of rivals to offer phone services.

KPN did not disclose financial details. Orange Spain is owned by France Telecom. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Holmes)