AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn nv and tech mahindra announce international cooperation * Kpn nv says expects to save at least 200 million euros through this

cooperation in the next 5 yrs * As a first step in this partnership, KPN and Tech Mahindra have signed a five-year contract for development and support of over 150 applications in the operational IT systems of KPN NetCo segment * As a second step, KPN and Tec h Mahindra will thoroughly explore and determine future projects in the newl y set up partnership