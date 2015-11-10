(Corrects size of the cut to 15.5 pct from 20 pct in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Koninklijke KPN is expected to sell shares in its Telefonica Deutschland unit at 5.37 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

KPN had announced late on Monday that it is cutting its stake in Telefonica Deutschland by 5 percent to about 15.5 percent.

KPN also said that it is planning to distribute about 70 percent of the proceeds to KPN shareholders and reiterated that it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euros for 2015. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)