AMSTERDAM Aug 26 Dutch telecoms group KPN on Monday announced improved terms for the sale of its German business E-Plus to Spain's Telefónica, in a deal worth 8.55 billion euros ($11.46 billion) that now has the support of Carlos Slim's América Móvil.

"As a result of the improved terms, América Móvil has provided an irrevocable commitment to vote in favour of the proposed transaction at KPN's extraordinary general meeting related to the sale of E-Plus," KPN said in a statement.