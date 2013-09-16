BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday it had reached agreement with Dutch tax authorities to book a tax loss of about 3.7 billion euros ($4.9 billion) related to its sale of German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland.
The group, the subject of a takeover bid from Mexico's America Movil, said the book loss was expected to offset KPN's taxable income in the Netherlands in the coming years, starting from 2014.
It added that dividends received or capital gains realised on its 20.5 percent shareholding in Telefonica Deutschland would be subject to Dutch corporation tax, with a statutory rate of 25 percent.
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."