Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
FRANKFURT Oct 2 A first call for bids for the German cell phone towers of Dutch telecoms group KPN has drawn offers from strategic and financial investors, three people familiar with the process said.
Final bids for the sale, which is run by UBS, are due by the end of this month, two people said.
Sources familiar with KPN said the largest Dutch phone company hopes to fetch 300-400 million euros ($387-$516 million) for the assets.
"First bids are in and due diligence is being done," one of the people said.
According to this person, private equity firms EQT, KKR as well as French television network operator TDF Group and Antin Infrastructure Partners are still in the race.
Another person said Australian investment bank Macquarie had also shown interest but has pulled out of the process.
EQT, TDF, KRR and KPN declined to comment.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.