LONDON, June 29 Carlos Slim's cell phone company
America Movil said its offer for 27.7 per cent of KPN
was unconditional, a formality that effectively gives
the Mexican tycoon a controlling stake in the Dutch telecom.
America Movil's 8 euros-a-share offer ended on Wednesday but
the company bought most of the stake, 24.91 percent, through
open market acquisitions at a lower price earlier this month.
The company said it would buy the remaining 2.82 percent of
shares it needs to complete the tender as originally proposed
through a scale-down procedure, equating to only 7.1 percent of
all the shares tendered.
