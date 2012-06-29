LONDON, June 29 Carlos Slim's cell phone company America Movil said its offer for 27.7 per cent of KPN was unconditional, a formality that effectively gives the Mexican tycoon a controlling stake in the Dutch telecom.

America Movil's 8 euros-a-share offer ended on Wednesday but the company bought most of the stake, 24.91 percent, through open market acquisitions at a lower price earlier this month.

The company said it would buy the remaining 2.82 percent of shares it needs to complete the tender as originally proposed through a scale-down procedure, equating to only 7.1 percent of all the shares tendered. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; editing by Simon Meads)