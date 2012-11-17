Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Nov 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN will return to final wage talks with its Dutch employees on Thursday after unions threatened industrial action, a spokesman for the company's largest union said on Saturday.
Unions had set the group a Saturday deadline after talks over a collective wage deal and terms for staff cuts ground to a halt in late October.
Unions want a 3 percent wage rise over 21 months and improvements to severance conditions offered to employees who will be made redundant in a cost-cutting programme.
KPN had said in April it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands.
After a meeting with KPN's management, both parties agreed to meet on Nov. 22 in a final effort to come to an agreement, a spokesman for Abvakabo-FNV, the group's largest union, told Reuters.
"We agreed with KPN not to call a strike until that date," the spokesman said.
KPN was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)