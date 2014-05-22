BRUSSELS May 22 Dutch telecoms operator KPN has reached an agreement with trade unions to increase salaries and make a one off payment of 200 million euros ($273.29 million) into the group's pension plan, the company said on Thursday.

KPN said the payment into the company's main pension plan would remove its duty to make further recovery payments, and it agreed on the company's pension contributions for the next five years.

The group also increased salaries by 1.7 percent and made a one off payment of 290 euros per employee. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)