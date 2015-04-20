MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM, April 20 Cable company Liberty Global Plc said on Monday it would buy KPN's Base mobile telephony subsidiary in Belgium for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in cash.
Liberty said it would use the operation to expand the mobile business of its Telenet subsidiary in Belgium.
Telenet has about 900,000 mobile subscribers, while Base has 3.3 million. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.