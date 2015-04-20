AMSTERDAM, April 20 Cable company Liberty Global Plc said on Monday it would buy KPN's Base mobile telephony subsidiary in Belgium for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in cash.

Liberty said it would use the operation to expand the mobile business of its Telenet subsidiary in Belgium.

Telenet has about 900,000 mobile subscribers, while Base has 3.3 million. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)