AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said it was sticking with its full-year guidance on Tuesday after reporting falling sales due to stiff competition in its domestic market and lower profits on restructuring charges.

KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands, has struggled to reverse a decline in revenues, profits and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile businesses in recent quarters as competition intensifies.

The company said earlier this year sales in the Netherlands have been particularly hard hit by consumers bypassing traditional mobile phone and text messaging services in favour of keeping in touch via Facebook, Twitter and instant messaging.

It said its third-quarter results reflect a number of "adverse" trends in the Netherlands, when it reported a bigger-than-expected 3.4 percent drop in sales and a 12 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) which includes a 85 million restructuring charge for its IT business Getronics.

In a statement Chief Executive Eelco Blok said KPN has taken measures to address falling sales in the Netherlands by introducing new products including a multi-screen internet TV offering and new mobile tariff packages to reflect higher internet data costs.

He also said the restructuring efforts at the firm's IT division, have been accelerated to "align our cost base with a lower revenue level".

"There are no surprises, the results reflect more of a continuation of what we've seen in previous quarters, and the most important messages from KPN today are that they will meet their full year EBITDA target, and that they are taking measures to address their issues," said Frank Claassen an analyst from Rabobank.

KPN reported EBITDA or core profit of 1.245 billion euros, missing analysts' expectations for 1.32 billion euros. Excluding an 85 million restructuring charge, EBITDA fell 5.5 percent.

The company added revenue for the quarter fell 3.4 percent to 3.263 billion euros, pulled down by the firm's domestic business, more than the 2.1 percent fall analysts had expected.

KPN said third-quarter net profit fell 9.4 percent to 368 million euros, from 406 million euros a year ago on sales which fell 3.4 percent to 3.263 billion euros, from 3.378 billion euros, due to lower domestic sales.

Analysts were forecasting quarterly profit of 423 million on sales of 3.308 billion.

But KPN said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting its 2011 EBITDA guidance for 5.3 billion euros and a dividend of at least 0.85 euros. The firm also reiterated its 2012 outlook.

It reiterated aims to achieve around 2.4 billion in free cash flow in 2012 and that it still targets 0.90 and 0.95 dividends in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

KPN's share of its home market, both residential and business customers, is under threat as it competes with Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) which operate under the T-Mobile brand, and increasingly with restructured cable firms Ziggo and UPC.

Ziggo, owned by private equity groups Cinven and Warburg Pincus , and UPC, owned by Liberty Global Inc. , are both wooing customers with bundled packages of super-fast broadband, television and telephone services. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)