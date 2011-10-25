* Q3 revenue 3.26 bln euros (vs poll 3.31 bln
* Sticks to FY EBITDA forecast of 5.3 bln euros
* Q3 EBITDA falls 12 pct
* Books 85 mln in restructuring charges in Q3
(Adds details, company and analyst comments)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 Dutch telecoms firm KPN
said it was sticking with its full-year guidance on
Tuesday after reporting falling sales due to stiff competition
in its domestic market and lower profits on restructuring
charges.
KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the
Netherlands, has struggled to reverse a decline in revenues,
profits and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile
businesses in recent quarters as competition intensifies.
The company said earlier this year sales in the Netherlands
have been particularly hard hit by consumers bypassing
traditional mobile phone and text messaging services in favour
of keeping in touch via Facebook, Twitter and instant messaging.
It said its third-quarter results reflect a number of
"adverse" trends in the Netherlands, when it reported a
bigger-than-expected 3.4 percent drop in sales and a 12 percent
fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) which includes a 85 million restructuring
charge for its IT business Getronics.
In a statement Chief Executive Eelco Blok said KPN has taken
measures to address falling sales in the Netherlands by
introducing new products including a multi-screen internet TV
offering and new mobile tariff packages to reflect higher
internet data costs.
He also said the restructuring efforts at the firm's IT
division, have been accelerated to "align our cost base with a
lower revenue level".
"There are no surprises, the results reflect more of a
continuation of what we've seen in previous quarters, and the
most important messages from KPN today are that they will meet
their full year EBITDA target, and that they are taking measures
to address their issues," said Frank Claassen an analyst from
Rabobank.
KPN reported EBITDA or core profit of 1.245 billion euros,
missing analysts' expectations for 1.32 billion euros. Excluding
an 85 million restructuring charge, EBITDA fell 5.5 percent.
The company added revenue for the quarter fell 3.4 percent
to 3.263 billion euros, pulled down by the firm's domestic
business, more than the 2.1 percent fall analysts had expected.
KPN said third-quarter net profit fell 9.4 percent to 368
million euros, from 406 million euros a year ago on sales which
fell 3.4 percent to 3.263 billion euros, from 3.378 billion
euros, due to lower domestic sales.
Analysts were forecasting quarterly profit of 423 million on
sales of 3.308 billion.
But KPN said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting its 2011
EBITDA guidance for 5.3 billion euros and a dividend of at least
0.85 euros. The firm also reiterated its 2012 outlook.
It reiterated aims to achieve around 2.4 billion in free
cash flow in 2012 and that it still targets 0.90 and 0.95
dividends in 2012 and 2013 respectively.
KPN's share of its home market, both residential and
business customers, is under threat as it competes with Vodafone
Group and Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) which operate
under the T-Mobile brand, and increasingly with restructured
cable firms Ziggo and UPC.
Ziggo, owned by private equity groups Cinven and
Warburg Pincus , and UPC, owned by Liberty Global Inc.
, are both wooing customers with bundled packages of
super-fast broadband, television and telephone services.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)