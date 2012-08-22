Aug 21 Kraft Foods Inc said on Tuesday
it would sell a majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food
brand to U.S. private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an
undisclosed amount.
The decision to sell the stake in one of its smaller brands
comes ahead of Kraft's split into two companies, one handling
snacks and one groceries, scheduled for October.
The snack business, which will have $32 billion in annual
revenue from products including Cadbury chocolate, Oreo cookies
and Trident chewing gum, will be renamed Mondelez.
Kraft said in an email to Reuters it will hold a
"substantial" minority stake in Back to Nature, which makes
cookies, crackers and pasta dinners. It did not give details of
the reason for the sale.
Kraft will have a representative on Back to Nature's board,
it said. A formal announcement of the deal is expected on
Wednesday.
Brynwood Partners has over $500 million of assets under
management, and concentrates on consumer products, business
services and light manufacturing.