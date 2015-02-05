NEW YORK Feb 5 Anielle Troyan, a call center
worker in New York, shops at discount retailers such as Family
Dollar for items like soap and detergent as well as groceries
like Kraft macaroni and cheese and small-sized condiments.
It's "expensive to cook for one," she said. "I'm 25, I'm
poor, I'm usually going to buy what's cheapest."
Customers like Troyan are one reason why Kraft Foods Group
Inc reversed course after considering stopping the sale
of single-serve packages of Velveeta cheese sauce, which wasn't
moving in traditional grocery stores. After another look at the
numbers, Kraft found that shoppers on tight budgets at dollar
stores were gobbling up Velveeta sauce in the affordable small
size, and the food got a new lease on life.
The fall and rise of Velveeta shows how companies such as
Kraft, General Mills Inc and Campbell Soup Co
are following shoppers into dollar stores, which carry a host of
private label and brand name products, typically priced between
$1 and $10. As an improving U.S. economy still leaves some
middle class customers tumbling towards the poverty line, food
companies are searching for growth where lower income consumers
shop.
"We're in the business of feeding all American families, and
that's where consumers are going," said Tom Lopez, vice
president of growth channels at Kraft.
Packaged food sales were flat in 2014 as people increasingly
avoided the brands typically found in the center aisles of
grocery stores in favor of the fresher food found on the
perimeter. But in other types of stores, such as dollar, drug
and club, sales are growing faster than grocery store sales,
prompting companies to expand distribution.
Dollar stores flourished during the recession and remain in
the spotlight: Family Dollar shareholders in January approved
the sale of the company to Dollar Tree Inc for about
$8.5 billion in cash and stock and rejected a $9.1 billion
all-cash offer from Dollar General, citing antitrust concerns.
An aging population is also driving the push by packaged
food companies into dollar stores. General Mills says it's
seeing more baby boomers at dollar stores looking for smaller
quantities, so it expanded its snack offerings there to include
the Fiber One brand. Sales in dollar and drug stores rose 8
percent last year, company officials said.
At Kraft, sales at club, dollar and drug stores also rose 8
percent in the first three quarters of 2014, four to five times
faster than sales in all channels.
Improving distribution to dollar stores could help Kraft
reinvigorate sales in the United States, where it has struggled
with flat sales growth and higher commodity costs. Since its
split with Mondelez International Inc in 2012, the
majority of Kraft's business comes from sales of North America
grocery items.
"They have been for a very long period of time this kind of
staple of the middle class," said Robert Passikoff, president at
Brand Keys, a brand consultancy in New York. "That doesn't
really seem to be the case anymore. If people are not flocking
to those brands, you need to be able to look for other audiences
and other distribution points."
Since its spin-off from Mondelez, Kraft has appointed a
13-person team to focus on untraditional sales channels. Sales
to dollar stores saw double digit percentage growth in 2014 from
the prior year.
CAUTIOUS SPENDERS
The strategy faces some challenges. Even with an improving
economy and low gas prices, low income consumers remain cautious
about their spending.
"While on paper, it appears that the economy is improving,
the low to middle income consumer who is our core customer
continues to look for ways to manage her budget as she works to
prioritize her spending and she trusts that we are on her side
to help her stretch her budget," said Dollar General's chief
executive Rick Dreiling on the company's earnings conference
call in December.
Kraft operates an in-house kitchen, where it tests recipes
that it hopes will appeal to budget conscious consumers and
tries to figure out how families stock their pantries, said
Robin Ross, director of Kraft Kitchens.
"There is no room for waste," she said. "There is no room to
choose products and recipes that won't go over well in our
families. We know that in some of these households there might
be higher propensity to buy canned foods or vegetables because
there is more of a guarantee that those products won't go bad
before it's time for use."
Shrinking package sizes allows Kraft to reach higher profit
margins on products, though it won't sell as many as it would in
a larger store. For instance, a 12-ounce package of Velveeta
Shells & Cheese cost $2.50 at the a Dollar Tree store in New
York City. Meanwhile, a 2.4 ounce cup cost $1.25. That's 21
cents an ounce versus 52 cents an ounce.
Not all brands work well in dollar stores, company officials
said. Many health and wellness brands can't compete on price in
the channel, and food makers point out other limitations for
more premium products.
A Campbell Soup spokeswoman says, for instance, that most
stores have limited refrigeration space, which is needed for
many of its Bolthouse Farms products.
Industry watchers expect more fresh products to eventually
be available at dollar stores. "When you look at natural,
organic, gluten-free foods, these are products that are demanded
across all income classes," said Peter Keith, an analyst at
Piper Jaffray. "It is important for the dollar stores to shift
some of the mix to those items. That's where the broader
population in the U.S. is moving."
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, editing by Peter Henderson and
John Pickering)