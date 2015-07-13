(Rewrites throughout, adds company comment, background)

NEW YORK, July 13 Kraft Heinz Co cut Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee prices in the United States by roughly 5.8 percent, the company said on Monday, nearly two weeks after the maker of Folgers led the way lower.

The price decrease, which was effective July 10, partially reversed last year's price hike of 10 percent. It excludes Maxwell House International, K-Cup portion packs and other brands.

The price of arabica coffee prices have fallen around 25 percent since Kraft's price increase in June 2014, while the lower-costing robusta beans have dropped only around 3 percent.

Kraft lowered its list prices due to "a result of changing conditions in the associated raw material commodity markets," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The reduction follows 6 percent price cuts on the Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts brands on July 1 by J.M. Smucker Co, which was also rolling out reduced sizes for its largest canisters.

Starbucks Corp, on the other hand, raised prices for some of its coffee beverages in cafes by 5-20 cents, roughly 1 percent, in the United States last week. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)