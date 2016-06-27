BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says expects 2017 capital expenditures of about $325 mln - conf call
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
June 27 A federal judge in Chicago on Monday rejected Kraft Heinz Co's and Mondelez International Inc's effort to dismiss a lawsuit in which wheat futures and options traders accused them of illegally manipulating the grain's price.
U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago said the plaintiffs may pursue claims over an alleged scheme to buy large amounts of wheat futures, despite never intending to take possession of the grain. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Lazard Asset Management held 5 percent of Italian gas distributor Italgas on Jan. 30, filings published by Italy's market watchdog show on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)