June 27 A federal judge in Chicago on Monday rejected Kraft Heinz Co's and Mondelez International Inc's effort to dismiss a lawsuit in which wheat futures and options traders accused them of illegally manipulating the grain's price.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago said the plaintiffs may pursue claims over an alleged scheme to buy large amounts of wheat futures, despite never intending to take possession of the grain. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)