NEW YORK Nov 5 Kraft Heinz Co missed
earnings per share estimates and said its quarterly loss widened
due to the negative impact of the strong dollar on overseas
sales.
The company reported a net loss of $303 million, or 27 cents
per share in the company's third quarter ended Sept. 27,
compared to a net loss of $8 million, or 2 cents a share in the
year earlier period.
Revenue was $6.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year
earlier period.
Earnings per share, when adjusted for items, was 44 cents.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 62 cents a
share.
