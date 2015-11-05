NEW YORK Nov 5 Kraft Heinz Co missed earnings per share estimates and said its quarterly loss widened due to the negative impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales.

The company reported a net loss of $303 million, or 27 cents per share in the company's third quarter ended Sept. 27, compared to a net loss of $8 million, or 2 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Revenue was $6.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year earlier period.

Earnings per share, when adjusted for items, was 44 cents. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 62 cents a share. (Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)