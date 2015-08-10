(Adds context, share price, CEO comment)
Aug 10 Kraft Heinz Co, the packaged food
company formed by the merger of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co and
Kraft Foods Group Inc, said sales fell 4.9 percent at Kraft and
4.1 percent at ketchup maker Heinz in the last quarter before
the merger was completed.
Kraft Heinz shares declined 2.3 percent to $77.00 in
after-hours trading.
Sales at Kraft fell due to weak demand for its beverages, a
result of fewer promotions versus the year-earlier period, while
the strong dollar hurt sales at Heinz.
Heinz, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N) and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, combined
with Kraft Foods Group to create the third-largest North
American food company. The merger was completed on July 2, just
days after the end of the two companies' fiscal second quarters.
Kraft's net income rose to $551 million, or 92 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $482 million,
or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to Heinz shareholders widened to $344
million, or 91 cents per share, from $53 million or 14 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Kraft's net revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.75
billion, while Heinz's revenue fell to $2.62 billion from $2.73
billion.
Kraft Heinz, whose brands include Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia
and Maxwell House, has said it expects to save about $1.5
billion in annual costs by the end of 2017. 3G has a reputation
for introducing aggressive cost cuts and improving efficiencies
at other companies it has invested in, including Heinz and
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV.
"The company is focused on the difficult and challenging
process of integrating our two businesses," Kraft Heinz's chief
executive, Bernardo Hees, said in a statement. "We have a lot of
hard work ahead of us as we continue to design our new
organization, always putting our consumers first."
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Anjali Athavaley in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Leslie Adler)