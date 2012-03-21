March 21 Kraft Foods Inc said on Wednesday that its international snack business will be called Mondelez International Inc once it is separated from the North American grocery business later this year.

Kraft said the name is meant to evoke the idea of "delicious world."

The company said it has also reserved the stock symbol "MDLZ."

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)