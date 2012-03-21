BRIEF-Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
March 21 Kraft Foods Inc said on Wednesday that its international snack business will be called Mondelez International Inc once it is separated from the North American grocery business later this year.
Kraft said the name is meant to evoke the idea of "delicious world."
The company said it has also reserved the stock symbol "MDLZ."
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group