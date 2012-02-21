(Corrects spelling of Oscar Mayer from Oscar Meyer in paragraph 2)

Feb 21 Kraft Foods Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing revenue growth and cost cuts.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Oscar Mayer lunch meat said net income was $830 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $540 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in Boca Raton, Florida; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)