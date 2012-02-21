BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams entered into certain amendment NO. 6 to credit agreement with Citicorp USA Inc
* Says entered into that certain amendment no. 6 to credit agreement with citicorp usa, inc - sec filing
(Corrects spelling of Oscar Mayer from Oscar Meyer in paragraph 2)
Feb 21 Kraft Foods Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing revenue growth and cost cuts.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Oscar Mayer lunch meat said net income was $830 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $540 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in Boca Raton, Florida; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
