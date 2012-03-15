March 15 Kraft Foods Inc has nominated the chief executive of department store operator Macy's Inc and a senior executive at Procter & Gamble Co to fill two seats that will be vacated on its board of directors.

Terry Lundgren, Macy's CEO, and Jorge Mesquita, a group president of new business creation and innovation at P&G, would take the places of Dr. Richard Lerner and Ajaypal Banga if elected at Kraft's annual meeting on May 23, the food company said in a regulatory filing.

Lerner and Banga are not leaving the board because of any disagreement with the board, Kraft said.

Kraft is planning to split into two companies later this year.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by Andre Grenon)