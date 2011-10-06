Oct 5 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N has hired
Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII.O) to find
candidates to lead the North American grocery business it plans
to spinoff, Bloomberg reported.
Kraft's board is also looking at internal candidates to
lead the $16 billion grocery company, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
In August, Kraft's Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld
announced the break up of the food company in a move that
caught the market by surprise, coming only 18 months after the
acquisition of Cadbury. [ID:nL3E7J42PN]
The split gives investors the chance to bet on a snacks
business growing fast in emerging markets, or to opt for the
stable dividends offered by a slower-growing general grocery
business that includes Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Kraft
cheese.
Neither Kraft nor Heidrick & Struggles could be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore)