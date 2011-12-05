* Rosenfeld to be chairman and CEO of snack business

* Vernon to be CEO of North American grocery business

* Ex-Pepsi Bottling CEO to be chairman of grocery unit

By Martinne Geller

Dec 5 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N named its chief executive, Irene Rosenfeld, to lead its snacks business and Kraft North America President Anthony Vernon to lead its North American grocery business when it splits in two next year.

The maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oscar Mayer lunch meat also said on Monday that John Cahill, currently a partner at Ripplewood Holdings, would join the company and become non-executive chairman of the North American grocery company.

Cahill will join Kraft in January as executive chairman, and serve in that role until the spin-off.

Before joining Ripplewood, a private equity firm, Cahill held senior finance positions at PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and KFC and was chairman and CEO of Pepsi Bottling Group, the bottling business spun off from Pepsi in 1999.

Some investors saw the appointment of Cahill, 54, as a sign that the grocery business, with brands like Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Kraft cheese, could eventually be in play given his private equity background, said Bernstein Research analyst Alexia Howard.

However, she believes his appointment has "much more to do with his experience" in the separation of Pepsi Bottling from its parent company, PepsiCo, Howard wrote in a research note.

Kraft said Vernon will lead the grocery business as CEO, while Cahill, as chairman, will focus on "public company, financial and strategic matters."

Kraft also said it still expects to complete the spin-off by the end of 2012.

Rosenfeld, 58, has been CEO of Kraft since 2006 and is credited with integrating Nabisco, leading Kraft through its spin-off from Altria Group Inc (MO.N) and acquiring Lu biscuits and Cadbury candy. She was widely expected to lead the snack business.

Vernon, 55, joined Kraft in 2009.

Kraft shares were down 7 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $36.44 on the New York Stock Exchange in late morning trading. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Derek Caney and Gerald E. McCormick)