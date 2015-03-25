(Adds deal value, league table data, deal background)
By Olivia Oran
March 25 Lazard Ltd and Centerview
Partners LLC have only a fraction of the staff and resources of
their larger investment banking brethren, such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Yet the independent investment banks used their sector
expertise and personal relationships with company executives to
win the biggest deal of the year so far, the merger of H.J.
Heinz Co and Kraft Foods Group Inc. Terms of the deal,
announced on Wednesday, value the combined company at $106
billion including debt.
Lazard shares rose as much as 2.8 percent on Wednesday.
Lazard and Centerview were the only investment banks
advising the two companies on the deal. Lazard could earn as
much as $66 million in fees and Centerview could earn as much as
$97 million, consulting firm Freeman & Co estimated.
Lazard has a long-standing relationship with Brazilian
private equity firm 3G Capital Partners LP, co-owner of Heinz
along with Warren Buffetts' Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Centerview
had worked with both Kraft and Heinz.
Large banks vie for big M&A assignments by touting their
financing capabilities and prowess in areas ranging from
currency hedging to treasury management. Independent investment
banks say their model poses fewer conflicts of interest and that
full-service banks often seek to cross-sell products to clients.
The deal between Heinz and Kraft, which involves a stock
exchange sweetened by a dividend financed by Berkshire Hathaway
and 3G, required no bank financing and thus no need for
involvement from large firms.
Both 3G and Kraft sought to limit the number of advisers to
avoid leaks of deal negotiations, according to people familiar
with the deal.
Centerview, co-founded in 2006 by former UBS vice chairman
Blair Efron and former Wasserstein Perella & Co president Robert
Pruzan, has just 200 employees. Lazard employed more than 2,500
people as of Dec. 31.
The deal will push Lazard from seventh place to fourth in
the global M&A league tables so far this year and up from 12th a
year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data. Centerview will
jump from 14th place to sixth this year, up from eighth place
this time last year.
3G has worked with Lazard often, including during the
Brazilian group's $3.3 billion acquisition of Burger King in
2010 and its acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons
last year.
Former Lazard banker Antonio Weiss has a longstanding
relationship with 3G. In 2008, he helped advise brewer InBev
, backed in part by 3G founder Jorge Paulo Lemann, on
its acquisition of Anheuser-Busch. Weiss later advised the
combined company on its $20 billion buyout of Grupo Modelo in
2013.
Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs helped lead the Heinz-Kraft deal for
the firm after Weiss left this year for the U.S. Treasury
Department.
Centerview worked with Kraft during its 2010 acquisition of
chocolate maker Cadbury. The firm also advised H.J. Heinz during
the ketchup maker's takeover by 3G in 2013.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Greg
Roumeliotis, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)