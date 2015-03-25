March 25 Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is buying a majority stake in Kraft Foods Group Inc to create the third-largest North American food company, executives said on Wednesday. Below is a list of the largest North American food and beverage companies ranked according to annual sales, before Wednesday's deal. Company Annual sales Brands PepsiCo Inc $37.2 bln Pepsi, Lays, Tropicana, Quaker Nestle USA $27.9 bln Nestle, Maggi, Haagen-Dazs The Coca-Cola Co $21.5 bln Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite Kraft Foods Group Co $17.9 bln Velveeta, Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House, Jell-O ConAgra Foods Inc $15.5 bln* Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim, Hunt's, Bertolli General Mills Inc $13.7 bln Betty Crocker, Green Giant, Chex, Cheerios * Reuters calculations based on data from annual report All figures for annual sales in North America Sources: Kraft-Heinz conference call presentation based on company filings and Nielsen data Heinz had sales of $4.2 billion in 2014. Its brands include Heinz, Classico, T.G.I. Fridays and Nurture. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)